VIDEO: Mission resident catches migrants crossing yard, jumping fence

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) —In one Mission neighborhood, residents say their porch cameras have been catching multiple groups of migrants crossing right in their front yards, but they also say that it has been happening right in front of them in broad day light.

“They’ll cross over this fence come into the backyard, come into the backyard, they’ll either climb over the front fence or decide to go back keep going back down the green space,” said Bonnie Fogg, a Mission resident.

Bonnie Fogg is a winter Texan in Mission who lives with other winter Texans in a community that has seen the rise in migrant spill over onto their doorsteps.

She shared this video with us and says it happens “as many as three or four times a night,” said Fogg.

Other residents shared their own video of Border Patrol apprehending migrants in their yards, but Fogg said that Border Patrol has not been as available lately.

Photo Courtesy of Bonnie Fogg

She also says that though the National Guard is present, they are not allowed to apprehend anyone and can only make referrals to Border Patrol.

“Just recently when I called there was one night when i got no response, there was no Border Patrol available,” said Fogg. “Which means they were in other areas working.”

She also reports many coming and even knocking on her door.

Image courtesy of Theresa Meade

“They’re looking for water, they’re looking for assistance, they want a phone because they have a number they can call, it can be a number of things and they do ask for help,” said Fogg.

Fogg says her community is only about a mile from the Rio Grande and believes the wall was helping

“Not having those walls is having a negative impact on us that we can see every day,” said Fogg.

Fogg says that she has notice that it is the same person who is leading these groups of migrants through the area.

For now, the community says the best they can do is remain alert.