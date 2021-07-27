U.S. wins silver in gymnastics after Simone Biles withdraws for a ‘mental health’ issue

The superstar gymnast brought home four gold medals in the 2016 Olympics

TOKYO, Japan (KTSM) — It’s the big news coming out of Tokyo on Tuesday.

World champion gymnast Simone Biles has officially withdrawn from the women’s team gymnastics event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Texas native can be seen leaving the arena being attended to by a trainer.

Biles came back with a heavily strapped foot.

In a statement, USA Gymnastics said Biles withdrew due to a medical issue.

The Russian Olympic Committee won gold and the hopes of the red, white and blue went down the drain with their anchor dropping out of the competition.

Our KTSM Olympic correspondent Justin Surrency in Tokyo says Biles appeared to have issues during the first vault event, bailing on her planned Amanar vault and opting for an easier one in mid-air.

She struggled with the landing, scoring a 13.766 for a 1.5 twist before walking off the floor with her bag and a trainer, according to NBC.

