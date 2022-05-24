UVALDE, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that 14 children are dead, as well as one teacher after a mass shooting at Uvalde (TX) Robb Elementary School.

Abbott says the suspected shooter, 18 year-old shooter, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. He says 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Abbott says the shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle.

The nature and severity of the people’s injuries wasn’t immediately known, as is whether the dead are included in that count.

Another hospital, University Hospital in San Antonio, said a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas and will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available. His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House. – Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre

Biden will deliver remarks on the elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas in the Roosevelt Room at 8:15 p.m. ET.

As this situation is fluid, look for updates as the information arrives.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.





Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

