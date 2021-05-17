Two U.S. Navy training aircraft crash mid-air near Kingsville

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, F-35C Lightning IIs, attached to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the Naval Aviation Warfighter Development Center (NAWDC) fly over Naval Air Station Fallon’s (NASF) Range Training Complex near Fallon, Nev. The U.S. Navy has concluded no significant environmental harm would result from its proposed tripling of the size of a Nevada bombing training range opposed by neighboring tribes, conservationists and at least one Democratic presidential candidate. (Lt. Cmdr. Darin Russell/U.S. Navy via AP, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Monday morning, two training aircraft collided over Ricardo, Texas, according to Chief of Naval Air Training.

The crash happened at around 11 a.m. in which two T-45 Goshawk training aircraft from VT-22 were involved.

One of the aircraft landed safely at Naval Air Station Kingsville, and the other aircraft’s instructor and student pilot safely ejected, according to CNATRA.

One pilot was taken to local hospital for minor injuries. No deaths were reported.

If anyone in the general public encounters any aircraft debris, please report the location to (361) 516-6303. Please do not attempt to move or touch any aircraft debris. Naval Air Training via Twitter (@CNATRA)

The crash is under investigation.