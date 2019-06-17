Two big recalls announced: El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps, Ragu pasta sauces

(CNN & NBC News) A Texas company is recalling more than 246,000 pounds of frozen breakfast wraps sold nationwide over fears the bacon may be contaminated with extraneous materials, especially small rocks.

The El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps also contain egg, potato and cheese, and were produced in January by Ruiz Foods Products in Denison, Texas, the US Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

“The company received a report of a potential injury associated with the consumption of this product,” the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. “FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

Anyone who’s bought the products is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The products recalled are about 246,514 pounds, and have “best if used by” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020, and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

On Saturday, three Ragu sauces were also voluntarily recalled because they may contain plastic fragments.

Food company Mizkan America said in a press release that it has not received any consumer complaints or reports of injuries and are recalling the products “out of an abundance of caution.” The affected blends were distributed nationwide, and Mizkan has notified retailers that received shipments so they can remove the jars from the shelves.

Consumers should look for the cap codes and best-use-by dates to determine if the sauce need to be tossed.

The recall applies to the following Ragu products:

RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGU Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGU Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUNE0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

To receive a coupon for a replacement product, contact Mizkan America’s customer service hotline at 800-328-7248.