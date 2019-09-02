Trump: “I’m not sure that I’ve ever even heard of the Category 5”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — With Hurricane Dorian making landfall in the Bahamas and bearing down on the east coast of the United States, President Donald Trump said he’s unsure if he’s ever heard of a Category 5 hurricane.

Speaking at a briefing on Dorian at FEMA headquarters in Washington, Trump said:

“I’m not sure that I’ve ever even heard of the Category 5. I knew it existed, and I’ve seen some Category 4s. You don’t even see them that much, but the Category 5 is something that I don’t know that I’ve ever even heard the term other than I know it’s there. That’s the ultimate. And that’s what we have, unfortunately.”

Since 2003, nine Category 5 hurricanes have impacted the United States, with Dorian making 10.