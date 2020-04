UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) -- A central Ohio business received a sweet gift from a customer who wanted to help them stay afloat during these difficult economic times.

The Original Goodie Shop has been open for nearly 70 years, and has been owned by the same family since the late 60s. Like many small businesses, margins are tight and with Ohio’s stay-at-home order in place, business has deflated like a soufflé. ​