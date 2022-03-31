EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week, he El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO), in partnership with the Fabens Independent School District, introduced three new School Resource Officers (SRO).

District officials share that the purpose of a SRO is to provide security to the campus, but also serve as a mentor for the students while providing training on topics such as narcotics identification, dating violence, run-hide-fight, as well as other topics for both students, staff, and parents.

The agreement between the EPCSO and the Fabens School District will last until the end of the 2025 school year.

SRO’s will be available for all after-hour school activities such as parent-teacher conferences, sporting events, and graduations just to name a few. During school breaks the SRO’s will work with the campus counselors to identify students that are at risk of not meeting graduation requirements and recruit students to participate in the Back on Track program that works to challenge students to recover lost credits while participating in various summer activities with the campus SRO. FABENS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

The new School Resource Officers were introduced at the Fabens ISD board and community board meeting on Wednesday, March 30.

A video link describing and showing what SRO can provide can be found here.

