The Latest: 22 killed in El Paso mostly had Latino surnames

A restaurant employee looks at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

A list of the 22 people who died in a weekend shooting rampage at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, shows that most of the victims had Latino surnames and included one German national.

The names released by authorities Monday come two days after an attack that Justice Department officials say could warrant hate crime charges. A racist, anti-immigrant screed posted shortly before the shooting began Saturday expressed concern that an influx of Hispanics into the United States will replace aging white voters.

Mexican authorities say eight of the victims were Mexican nationals.

Police have charged 21-year-old Patrick Crusius with capital murder. El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen says the suspect drove more than 10 hours to El Paso from his hometown near Dallas.

El Paso police say 15 people remain hospitalized, including two still in critical condition.

___

4:45 p.m.

Authorities in El Paso, Texas, say the suspected gunman who opened fire at a Walmart and killed 22 people wound up at the store after driving more than 10 hours from the Dallas area.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said Monday that the gunman got lost in a neighborhood before ending up at Walmart “because, we understand, he was hungry.” Allen didn’t elaborate.

The details were some of the first to come out regarding the suspected gunman’s movements in El Paso prior to the shooting Saturday. Authorities have charged 21-year-old Patrick Crusius with capital murder.

Crusius’ hometown is the affluent Dallas suburb of Allen.

The police chief said the gun used in the shooting was legally purchased near the suspect’s hometown.

___

4:25 p.m.

The mayor of El Paso says President Donald Trump will visit the city Wednesday following a weekend mass shooting that killed 22 people.

The White House hasn’t announced the trip but the Federal Aviation Administration has advised pilots of a presidential visit that day to El Paso and Dayton, where a second weekend shooting left nine people dead.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo says he’s “already getting emails and phone calls” about welcoming Trump to town. Democratic lawmakers and some residents have said Trump isn’t welcome in the largely Latino border city based on his past anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Authorities are scrutinizing a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly before the attack. Trump on Monday condemned racism and bigotry while addressing the nation for the first time since the shooting.

___

4 p.m.

The man suspected of shooting dozens of people in El Paso, Texas, says he has been unemployed for five months.

Patrick Crusius says in his application for a public defender that he has no income, assets or expenses and that he has been living with his grandparents. The document was filed with the El Paso County district clerk’s office Sunday and appears to indicate that the 21-year-old Crusius qualifies for a court-appointed attorney.

Police shut down streets around Crusius’ grandparents’ home in the Dallas suburb of Allen in the hours after the mass shooting more than 600 miles (965 kilometers) away. The FBI says agents searched their home and two other homes where Crusius had stayed.

Larry and Cynthia Brown said in a statement read by a family friend that their grandson moved out six weeks ago.

___

3:50 p.m.

Mexico’s foreign secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, says the Mexican government considers the mass shooting at a Texas Walmart to be an act of terrorism against Mexican citizens on U.S. soil.

Ebrard said at a news conference Monday that eight of the 22 people killed in Saturday’s attack in El Paso were Mexican nationals, as were six of the roughly two dozen people who were wounded.

He says he’s been meeting with U.S. law enforcement and will forward what he has learned to Mexico’s attorney general on Tuesday. Ebrard also says Mexico will participate in the investigation and trial of the man suspected of carrying out the attack.

Authorities are investigating the attack as a possible hate crime aimed at immigrants.

___

3:30 p.m.

The governor of the Mexican state of Chihuahua says the attack at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, was an “act of hate” against immigration, particularly immigration from Latin America.

Chihuahua state Gov. Javier Corral Jurado told reporters outside of the Mexican consulate in El Paso on Monday that the Mexican government may approach Saturday’s mass shooting as an act of terrorism.

He says there’s a growing “discriminatory and racist current” in the U.S. and that “we are living with the consequences of not stopping this narrative of hate.”

He says he has been meeting with Mexicans who were wounded in the attack and relatives of Mexicans who were killed. He says eight of the 22 people killed were Mexican citizens, including six from the state of Chihuahua, which is across the border from El Paso.

___

11:30 a.m.

The U.S. Border Patrol has re-opened its inland checkpoints around El Paso, Texas, after closing them for several months due to staffing shortages.

The re-openings were announced Monday as El Paso grapples with the aftermath of a mass shooting that left more than 20 people dead. Authorities are investigating links between the suspected gunman and a racist, anti-immigrant screed that was posted online.

Amid fears that immigrants in the U.S. illegally might not seek help after the shooting, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced it wouldn’t do any enforcement at area hospitals or shelters.

The re-opened checkpoints are used by Border Patrol agents to check vehicles coming north for human or drug smuggling. The agency closed them in March because agents were needed to process and detain surging numbers of migrant parents and children.

___

10:45 a.m.

A hospital official says another victim of the weekend mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, has died.

Dr. Stephen Flaherty, of the Del Sol Medical Center, says the patient was one of two victims of Saturday’s attack to die at the hospital on Monday. Police earlier announced the death of one of the patients.

The new deaths bring the death toll from the attack to 22. Roughly two dozen other people were wounded.

The attack happened hours before a separate mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, in which nine people were killed and others were wounded.

___

9:45 a.m.

Authorities say another person has died from a weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, raising the death toll in that attack to 21.

El Paso police tweeted that the latest victim died early Monday morning at a hospital. No other details were immediately provided.

More than two dozen people were wounded in the attack. The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on capital murder charges.

Speaking from the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump condemned the El Paso mass shooting and another in Dayton, Ohio, hours later in his first public remarks since the attacks.

___

12:15 a.m.

Federal and state authorities continue to investigate the mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart that left 20 people dead and more than two dozen others injured.

Police said Sunday that all bodies have been removed from the store and its parking lot, and that the attack did not spread to other nearby shopping areas. Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says most of the victims were inside the store.

Twenty-one-year-old Patrick Wood Crusius of Allen, Texas, has been booked on capital murder charges and jailed without bond. KDFW-TV reports his grandparents issued a statement Sunday saying they were “devastated” by the rampage.

Allen is more than 600 miles (965 kilometers) from where Saturday’s rampage occurred. The FBI says the suspect didn’t have any contacts in El Paso.

Detectives are also trying to determine with a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly before Saturday’s shooting was written by Crusius.