EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dunkin’ celebrated National Volunteer Month by helping out at the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief in Central El Paso on Saturday, April 22.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin’, volunteered at local food banks in the communities it serves.

In El Paso, Dunkin’ franchisees and crew members visited the Kelly Center to provide food for those in need.

The mission for the foundation is to “provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger,” according to the release sent by Dunkin’.

In collaboration with Inspire Brand’s “Good Citizen Month,” Dunkin’ franchisees and crew members participated at more than 75 local food banks nationwide.

Inspire Brand is a multi-brand restaurant company who celebrates “Good Citizen Month” by highlighting members in the community who volunteer and give back.