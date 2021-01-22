Texas National Guardsman from Austin dies in Kuwait, DoD says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin soldier died Wednesday in Kuwait, the Department of Defense announced Friday.

Staff Sgt. Timothy Luke Manchester, 34, died in a noncombat-related incident at Camp Arifjan. The department says the incident is under investigation.

Manchester was in Kuwait supporting Operation Spartan Shield. He was a Texas National Guardsman, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 36th Infantry Division at Camp Mabry in Austin.

A report by military.com says Manchester’s death is the second noncombat death in 2021. Army Sgt. Anthony Bermudez, 28, of Dallas, died in a vehicle crash near Camp Buehring in northwest Kuwait a week ago. Two other soldiers were injured in the crash.