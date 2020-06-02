Texas lawmakers react to violent protests, plan policing legislation

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — As George Floyd’s family prepares to lay him to rest in Houston, Texas, lawmakers say they are mourning alongside them and they’re calling for action in Washington D.C. to address policing policies and end the violent protests.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar says the killing of Floyd in Minnesota is horrific.

“Once you see the video it is very disturbing and I think the police need to be held accountable,” Rep. Cuellar said.

Floyd, a Houston native, was killed in police custody while a camera captured him pleading for his life — the video sparked thousands of people across the country to protest in outrage.

But Cuellar says when the protests turned violent, it made a tragic situation even worse.

“Peaceful demonstration is fine, but don’t go out and loot, don’t go out to damage, especially those small businesses that have been waiting for months to open up because of the COVID 19,” Rep. Cuellar said.

“I deplore looting and fires and violence because they are really hijacking the peaceful movement that I have seen here in Texas,” U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett said.

Rep. Doggett says he is listening to the protesters calls for congress to take action. He says the House Judiciary Committee is initiating legislative hearings this month.

Doggett says lawmakers are already working on several bills to make sure what happened to Floyd doesn’t happen again.

“Among the measures that have been discussed are a federal ban on chokehold…that was at play with the suffocating of George Floyd, the idea of a law enforcement standards act,” Rep. Doggett said.

Doggett says lawmakers will look at all options later this month when they return from recess.