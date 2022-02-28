Credit: Deb Heine via Storyful

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 mandates were seen in St Robert, Missouri, on Monday, February 28, as the ’People’s Convoy’ continued its journey to the Washington, DC, area.

This footage, filmed and posted to Twitter by Deb Heines, shows scenes in Missouri as the convoy rolled in on Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, the convoy traveled through Oklahoma, where supporters greeted them with flags and cheers.

The convoy is due to arrive in the Washington area on March 5, according to the schedule provided on their website.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.