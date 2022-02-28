EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 mandates were seen in St Robert, Missouri, on Monday, February 28, as the ’People’s Convoy’ continued its journey to the Washington, DC, area.
This footage, filmed and posted to Twitter by Deb Heines, shows scenes in Missouri as the convoy rolled in on Monday afternoon.
On Sunday, the convoy traveled through Oklahoma, where supporters greeted them with flags and cheers.
The convoy is due to arrive in the Washington area on March 5, according to the schedule provided on their website.
- SCOTUS hears arguments against EPA in green gas emissions
- Biden administration highlights racial justice achievements
- Ukrainian defenders who told Russian warship to ‘Go f— yourself’ survived
- Supporters Gather as ‘People’s Convoy’ reaches Missouri
- US F-35 aircraft, crews arrive in Lithuania to Support NATO
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.