Strawberry Moon to light up Monday night’s sky

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Make sure you look up on Monday night as the Strawberry Moon will be visible from sundown to sunrise.

The moon will be visible for those of us on the West Coast as the sun is setting.

This full moon is called the Strawberry Moon because it signaled to some Native American tribes that it was the time of year to gather ripening strawberries, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The Strawberry Moon is the most colorful of the year because it takes a low, shallow path across the sky, said Bob Bonadurer, director of the Milwaukee Public Museum‘s planetarium.

For the best view, take a look while the moon is still low on your horizon, instructs CNN meteorologist Judson Jones.

“My favorite time to watch the full moon is as it is rising over the eastern horizon. When the moon is low on the horizon, it allows you to capture the view with objects in the foreground, making the moon appear bigger,” Jones said.