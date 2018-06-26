School puts service dog’s photo in yearbook

A middle school in Binghamton, New York is going viral this morning because of a unique yearbook photo.

The school published the photo of a student’s service dog in with the rest of their class.

Oscer and Hudson have been inseparable for the last three years. Oscer looks after Hudson, who has autism.

Oscer also makes life easier for Hudson when he’s at school, helping him make friends and create bridges with those who are not on the autism spectrum.

According to Hudson’s mom, everyone makes a connection with Hudson’s best friend.