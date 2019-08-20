Satirical ads depict back-to-school fashion ads with bulletproof vests

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL (WESH) — A Central Florida photographer and graphic designer is generating attention after he created images that look like back-to-school fashion ads featuring kids in bulletproof vests.

The advertisements aren’t real. But the kids are. So are the armored book bags and bulletproof vests they’re wearing.

Gleeful kids, sporting smiles back-to-school sale ads, along with all the supplies they need to be ready for another year including bulletproof vests and backpacks.

“These mock-up ads aren’t that far-fetched,” photographer and graphic designer Richard Johnson explained.

The photographer behind the ads hopes they evoke real feelings and reactions.

“This is not pro-gun. This is not anti-gun. This is anti-children getting shot at school,” Johnson said.

He created the series in his studio, working to make his art look as commercial as can be.

“The lighting is meant to parody that and the whole feel of it,” he said.

But the photos are personal. Some feature his own children.

“I have three kids, two of them are in school, and they go through active shooter drills — which is terrifying. When I grew up, that didn’t happen,” Johnson explained. “I see my kids, and I see the result of Sandy Hook and I see Pulse happening.”

Johnson says he came up with the idea for his series a year ago and after recent mass shootings, he says he’s disappointed they’re just as relevant today as they were then.

“I actually hope it makes people mad. I hope it makes people mad enough so they look a tit and say, ‘well, well, fix it!'” Johnson said.

The photos don’t suggest any specific solutions but as they’re now being circulated online and across social media, Johnson says his only goal is to cause real conversations.

“If you don’t like them, do something about them. Make these photos irrelevant,” he said.