EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Severe weather season is fast approaching, and you can buy certain items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies from April 23-25.

Shoppers will be saving an estimate of $1.5 million in local and state taxes during the tax holiday, which was approved by the Texas Legislature in 2015.

“Severe weather conditions can strike at any time, so it is important that families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. Including:

household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75;

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and

portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

For purchases made online, delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation item being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable.

Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles;

camping stoves and camping supplies;

chainsaws;

plywood;

extension ladders and stepladders; and

tents.

A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website.