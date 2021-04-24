Restaurant goes above and beyond for house fire victim

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Earlier this week, Jeffrey Martin and his fiance were left without a home when their house on the 300 block of Offnere Street caught fire.

The next day, when trying to recover some of the items inside, the couple’s luck got worse. They were involved in an accident that totaled their car.

Without a home and a car the couple shortly after the events received some help from his employer. At the Sonora Mexican Grill in Portsmouth, where Martin works as a deliveryman, owner Martin Miranda decided to give them a helping hand.

Even though they lost everything, they’re going to be okay because I won’t let them be homeless or anything. Martin Miranda, Sonora Mexican Grill owner



Sonora Mexican Grill owner Martin Miranda lends a helping hand to employee Jeffrey Martin. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Before the fire and the vehicle accident, Martin was talking to Miranda about possibly buying one of his properties. Now, they will be moving in a little early until they can get back on their feet.

He’s going to let us live in it and we’re getting it fixed up and everything, so at least we’ll have somewhere to be now. Jeffrey Martin, Sonora Mexican Grill employee

As for the issue of the vehicle, Miranda is also lending him a vehicle to use for work until he can buy a new one.

The local community has also been donating clothing for him and his fiance. Martin says, even with all the unfortunate events this week, they are grateful for all the help they’ve received.