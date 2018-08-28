Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks Tuesday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA (WFLA) - Fall is just around the corner, but this year you can get into the autumn spirit earlier than ever thanks to Starbucks.

The coffee chain is bringing back its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte on Tuesday.

The classic drink usually launches in September, but Starbucks announced last week they were bringing it back early this year.

This year also marks the Pumpkin Spice Latte's 15th birthday. Since it launched in stores, Starbucks says it has become their most popular seasonal beverage of all time.

Due to the high popularity of the latte, Starbucks has also released other products for Pumpkin Spice fans to enjoy. Some stores sell Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte K-Cup Pods, ground coffee and even cookie straws.

You can learn more about the Pumpkin Spice Latte and check nutrition facts on the Starbucks website.