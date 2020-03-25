Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON — CNN and British news organization SkyNews is reporting Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus.

According to SkyNews, the Prince is displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been quarantined at home for the last few days. Duchess Camilla was also tested for the virus, but her results were negative.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla were expected to visit Bosnia, Herzegovina in the coming weeks, but they were forced to cancel their trip. Two days ago, the couple left England and traveled to their Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The Prince is 71-years-old, which is widely considered in a high-risk category for complications from the coronavirus.

Here’s the statement from Clarence House:

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”