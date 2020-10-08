Pres. Trump says he won’t participate in 2nd debate after it goes virtual

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Commission on Presidential Debates announced changes to the second Trump-Biden debate that included having the candidates face off virtually, but the president said he won’t participate.

The nonpartisan debates commission announced the changes Thursday morning, amid concerns about Trump’s COVID-19. It comes a week before the president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden were scheduled to face on in Miami.

Candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami, the commission said.

Following the announcement, Trump told Fox Business, “I’m not going to do a virtual debate” with Biden.

Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, also released a statement Thursday, calling the commission’s decision “pathetic.”

“The safety of all involved can easily be achieved without canceling a chance for voters to see both candidates go head to head,” Stepien said. “We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead.”

Biden’s campaign also responded to the changes, saying that the former vice president plans to take part.

“Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people,” deputy Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.

Biden had said on Tuesday he and Trump should not have their scheduled debate on Oct. 15 if Trump still had the coronavirus infection at that time.

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago.

Read the debates commission’s full statement

“In order to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15, 2020, The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced the following today: The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations. The town meeting participants and the moderator, Steve Scully, Senior Executive Producer & Political Editor, C-SPAN Networks, will be located at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida. The White House Pool will provide coverage of the second presidential debate.” THE COMMISSION ON PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES

