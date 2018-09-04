Poll: Trump disapproval at 60 percent

President Donald Trump waves to members of the media after arriving on Air Force One, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at Andrews Air Force Base in Md. Watching is Air Force Col. Samuel Chesnut. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating is at an all-time high.

According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released Friday, 60% of Americans disapprove of the job Trump is doing.

Researchers found 36% approve.

53% believe Trump interference with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation rises to the level of obstruction of justice.

Nearly half of Americans surveyed — 49% — say Congress should start impeachment proceedings.

The poll was conducted between Aug. 26 and Aug. 29.

That’s after Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort was convicted of tax and bank fraud and his former attorney pleaded guilty to federal charges connected to hush money payments.