Police say several wounded in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

by: Associated Press

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) – The Latest on a shooting at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Local media are reporting that three people have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.

Local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say three people were killed Monday morning at the store in Duncan.

10:30 a.m.

Local media are reporting that several people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma.

Fox 25 TV reports that police say three people were shot and wounded Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma.

A dispatcher tells The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

