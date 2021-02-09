Police: Chesapeake man shot security guard at Norfolk Social Security building on Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a Chesapeake man behind Monday’s shooting incident at a Social Security Administration building in Norfolk has life-threatening injuries, and the 52-year-old security guard who was shot is expected to be OK.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting as of Tuesday morning, but say 44-year-old William D. Rankin shot the security guard around 4 p.m. Monday at the building.

Rankin and the guard were both found with multiple bullet wounds, police say. Rankin was taken to the hospital for the life-threatening wounds, and the guard was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

I can confirm from his wife and two others this is William Rankin Involved in the shooting yesterday at the Norfolk Social Security Administration building. He remains in the hospital with life threatening injuries. His wife says she’s been cooperating with police. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/skElS3r6Tk — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) February 9, 2021

Rankin has been charged with malicious wounding, shooting in an occupied building, use of a firearm, and firearm by felon, and will be taken to Norfolk City Jail when he’s released from the hospital.

WAVY’s Chopper 10 responded to the area of 5850 Lake Herbert Drive on Monday and saw at least 20 police cars — including unmarked vehicles — on the entrance road and numerous officers around the building. Fire trucks and at least one ambulance were also at the scene. There were several officers armed with long guns and others in tactical gear seen leaving the building. The glass front doors of the building were shattered.

Around 5:15 p.m., a Norfolk Bomb Squad truck also arrived at the building.

Police said at 6:15 p.m. that Norfolk officers and “federal agencies” were continuing to investigate the shooting. Norfolk police didn’t specify which federal agencies were involved.

Lake Herbert Drive reopened around 10 p.m. though a few more police units remained at the building entrance.

On Tuesday, 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox spoke with Rankin’s wife, who refused to give her name at their Chesapeake home. “I haven’t seen him since yesterday. I don’t know what led to shooting. Police were here and I am cooperating. I do not know if he had an issue with Social Security or what the motive may have been,” she said.

Bomb squad truck just arrived to the scene @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/FoVN1AsB7M — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) February 8, 2021

