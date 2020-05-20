Pennsylvania man accused of kidnapping girlfriend to kill her in Nevada desert gets indicted by the grand jury

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Pennsylvania man accused of kidnapping a woman from Pennsylvania, driving her to Nevada, and then killing her was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday.

John Matthew Chapman, 40, is charged with one count of kidnapping, which resulted in the death of the victim. He was previously charged by a criminal complaint on February 20, 2020. Chapman is currently in federal custody in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he awaits his initial court appearance. It will be on May 29, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Albregts in U.S. District Court in Nevada.

According to allegations contained in the criminal complaint and indictment, on Nov. 14, 2019, the Bethel Park Police Department in Pennsylvania conducted a welfare check on the victim, 33-year-old Jaime Feden, at the request of a friend.

During the welfare check, neighbors stated that they had not seen the Feden in approximately two months, but they had observed a person whom they believed to be her boyfriend. That person was identified as Chapman, entering and leaving the Feden’s home.

Once officers were able to get into Feden’s home, they found a fake CIA identification card with Chapman’s name and photograph, the victim’s cellular phone, multiple zip ties, and a roll of duct tape.

A family member of the victim told investigators that she was communicating with the victim’s Facebook messenger account, but it turns out Chapman was pretending to be the victim, including responding to messages as the victim after her death, police said.

On Nov. 15, Chapman was arrested and interviewed by detectives with the Bethel Park Police Department detectives. During the interview, Chapman admitted that in Sept. 2019, he drove the victim from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, to Las Vegas, Nevada. He further admitted that he misled the victim to believe the trip was a vacation, and that they would potentially purchase a home in Las Vegas.

However, police said Chapman had planned to kill the victim and had a “kill kit” ready before their departure to Nevada.

Chapman told investigators that he drove the victim out to the desert in Lincoln County, Nevada. According to Chapman, under the pretext of a photoshoot, the Feden allowed him to bind her hands and feet with plastic zip ties and affix her to a signpost.

Chapman then applied duct tape to her mouth, and nose, and watched her die from asphyxiation. Feden’s body was later discovered, and she was called “Jane Doe,” until police were able to figure out her true identity.

She was positively identified through dental records by the Clark County Coroner as Jamie Feden.

The investigation revealed that Chapman returned to Pennsylvania afterward, and continuously used the victim’s residence and money following her death in an effort to pass it off as his own. If convicted, Chapman faces the maximum penalty of life in prison or death.