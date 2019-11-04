Oregon teen killed by train during senior photoshoot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage boy was hit and killed by a train Saturday evening as he was taking his senior photos, said the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to the tracks the Union Pacific train was on near the Columbia River Highway in Troutdale around 6 p.m., however, the 17-year-old student was declared dead at the scene.

Union Pacific said none of the crew members were hurt in the fatal incident. The railroad company released a statement that read, in part:

“Our thoughts are with the teen’s family and friends. We plead with parents, students and photographers to not take photos on or near the tracks.”

The MCSO Crash Team is conducting the investigation. The Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the identity of the student.