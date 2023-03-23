LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pilot who happened to be onboard a flight from Las Vegas to Columbus, Ohio had to step in to help the plane land Wednesday morning after one of the flight’s original pilots became sick, according to a report from CBS News.

Federal Aviation Administration officials told CBS News that Southwest Airlines flight 6013, which was on its way to John Glenn Columbus International Airport, landed around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday at Harry Reid International Airport.

“A credentialed pilot from another airline, who was on board, entered the flight deck and assisted with radio communication while our Southwest pilot flew the aircraft. We greatly appreciate their support and assistance,” officials from Southwest Airlines said Thursday, according to the report.

After landing in Las Vegas, an alternate flight crew reportedly flew to Columbus. No update was given on the pilot’s condition, or medical issue, the report indicates.

‘We commend the crew for their professionalism and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding regarding the situation,” Southwest said to CBS News.