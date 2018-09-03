Nike launches new ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Nike)

(WATE) - Although he isn't on an NFL roster, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has his own advertising campaign with Nike.

Monday, Nike unveiled its new black-and-white ad featuring the quarterback as part of the 30th anniversary of the company's "Just do it" campaign.

The ad features Kaepernick's face in black and white with the caption," Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

Kaepernick, who has been a spokesperson for Nike since 2011, hasn't appeared in any advertising with the company for a while -- until now.

Nike is the NFL's official uniform sponsor.

BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he becomes the face of the company’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. pic.twitter.com/uccpDStbq5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2018

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season after he spearheaded a wave of protests by NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest brutality and police inequality. The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports, with President Donald Trump loudly urging the league to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem.

Kaepernick is in the midst of a collusion case against the NFL. The quarterback claims NFL owners colluded to keep him off the field because of his role in the protests.