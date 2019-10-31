Nationals take World Series with four wins in Houston

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Washington Nationals are World Series champions winning a wild game seven over the Houston Astros, 6-2, Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

The Nationals became the first team to win four road games in a playoff series. Even more World Series history — this is the first time the road team won every game.

“To win four games on the road in the World Series is almost fitting— fitting for this year for how everything played out and what we had to go through and what we had to grind through,” Nationals 1st baseman Ryan Zimmerman said after the win.

The Nationals used timely hitting in the late innings scoring four total runs in the seventh and eighth inning. Washington’s clutch performance spoiled a great starting pitcher performance by Zack Greinke.

The Astros acquired Greinke to win the World Series and he was dead set on doing just that as he pitched masterfully for six innings.

However, the Nats and Howie Kendrick did it again to an opponent late in the game. In the seventh, Greinke got in trouble giving up a solo home run to Anthony Rendon and walking Ryan Zimmerman.

“What an unbelievable group of guys,” Zimmerman said of his teammates.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch opted to go to the bullpen with reliever Will Harris.

Kendrick blasted a ball off the right field foul pole to complete a three-run inning giving the Nationals a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh.

Harris also allowed a two-run home run to Anthony Rendon in game six.

“You think about playing on the big league stage and what not, but to this scale and winning a World Series in your hometown, I don’t think you could plan that,” Rendon, a Houston native, said after the conclusion of Game 7.

Houston completely dominated the first five innings of the contest. Yuli Gurriel gave the Astros their first lead with a home run in the second to left field. Houston added to the 1-0 score in the fifth on a Carlos Correa single off Max Scherzer.

It felt like Houston gave away some opportunities leaving 10 runners on base.

In the eighth inning, Juan Soto gave Washington a 4-2 lead with a single to right field. In the ninth inning, Adam Eaton singled to center field with the bases loaded to give the Nats the 6-2 advantage.

“Everybody counted us out, put us out, it’s an unbelievable moment right now for just how much we have been through,” Nationals catcher Yan Gomes said.

This is the first World Series title for the Washington Nationals. The Washington Senators won it all in 1924. The Houston Astros couldn’t win their second title in three seasons and will be facing some roster decisions this offseason with starting pitcher Gerrit Cole likely heading for free agency.

“It’s just a disappointment,” Astros outfielder George Springer said in the Houston clubhouse following the loss. “The guys in this locker room really wanted to accomplish this goal, it didn’t happen, but there is a lot for us to hold our head high about.”