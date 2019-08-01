NASA discovers 3 new planets, wants your help to find more

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – NASA just released that its planet-hunting satellite called TESS discover three new worlds outside of our solar system.

The data from the Exo-planet survey satellite showed an earth-sized planet that’s so close to its star that its called a “hot earth,” making it inhabitable. However, the farthest planet from the star is the one experts believe has the greatest potential of being habitable.

“The most interesting one is the one farther out because it is on the edge of the habitual zone. So it could potentially mean that after we follow up with more studies if it’s a rocky planet then it could actually be very similar to ours. It could potentially have liquid water on its surface,” said Junellie Gonzalez-Quilez an Exoplanet’s Research Assistant.

NASA is reaching out to communities all across the United States and asking for help to discover even more planets. You can do so by becoming a planet hunter. Planet hunters have access to the TESS satellite data.

“You can go through the data and there are different tools so that they can help us detect these actual planets. The method that it uses I would say is pretty straight forward once you are able to learn it, and your going through the data you can help us get those planets from there,” said Gonzalez-Quilez.

On Thursday NASA is expected to release more information about their discoveries and what they hope to find next across the nation.

If you would like to get involved and become a Planet Hunter you can go to Zooniverse.org.