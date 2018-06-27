Michael Jackson's father, Joe Jackson, dies at age 89
Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family, has passed away at the age of 89, according to a report from TMZ.
Jackson died at 3:30 a.m. in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to the report.
He suffered a stroke while visiting Brazil and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a Sao Paulo hospital, the facility said Monday.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
