National

Michael Jackson's father, Joe Jackson, dies at age 89

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 09:52 AM MST

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 09:52 AM MST

Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family, has passed away at the age of 89, according to a report from TMZ.

Jackson died at 3:30 a.m. in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to the report.

He suffered a stroke while visiting Brazil and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a Sao Paulo hospital, the facility said Monday.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected