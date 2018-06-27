Michael Jackson's father, Joe Jackson, dies at age 89

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Joe Jackson attends the "Clouds Of Sils Maria" premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2014 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family, has passed away at the age of 89, according to a report from TMZ.

Jackson died at 3:30 a.m. in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to the report.

He suffered a stroke while visiting Brazil and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a Sao Paulo hospital, the facility said Monday.