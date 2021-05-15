Mega Millions could bring you multi-millions as jackpot climbs well over $400M

National

(WFXR) — Another drawing has come and gone and with no one matching all five numbers, as well as the Mega Ball, the Mega Millions jackpot climbs again.

The jackpot is now listed at a whopping $468 million!

How do you win?

A two-dollar ticket allows you (or a computer) to select five numbers between 1-70 as well as a Mega Ball, numbered 1-25.

If you match all five numbers AND the Mega Ball, the jackpot is yours!

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are quite low. (Image courtesy of MegaMillions.com).

The Mega Millions is drawn every Tuesday and Friday night and each drawing there is no jackpot winner, the top prize climbs higher.

