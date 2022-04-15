EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Having a medical marijuana license does not grant you any consuming exception at the Holloman Air Force Base and all federal property. Although it was legalized in New Mexico this past April 1, incurring in these actions is a federal offense.

The use and/or possession of this drug and all marijuana products including but not limited to cannabidiol, cannabinoid derivatives (including Delta-8 and Delta-10), and THC-infused is unlawful under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Article 92 and Article 112a for all service members.

Banned substances can be used in apparently inoffensive products. That is why military personnel are instructed to read the labels to all food and drink products they consume to ensure that no cannabinoids or other marijuana derivatives are included in the ingredients.

Those who are found using and/or in possession of marijuana and marijuana products are subject to be punished as a court-martial may direct.

For questions, please contact the 49th Wing Public Affairs Office at 49wg.paoffice@us.af.mil or 575-572-7381.

