A Pennsylvania man who offered free ‘Dad Hugs’ at a Pride parade has gone viral.

Scott ‘Howie’ Dittman says he wore a “Free Dad Hugs” shirt to the Pittsburgh Pride parade because he believed they might be needed by people who were rejected by their parents.

He ended up giving 700 hugs in two and a half hours.

Many of the people were in tears.

A post he made on social media has gone viral and thousands of people from around the world have reached out to him.