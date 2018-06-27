Man accused of throwing chicken poop at Red Hen restaurant

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEXINGTON, VA (WCMH) - A West Virginia man is facing charges after he allegedly threw chicken poop at the restaurant that denied service to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Reginald Scott Lee, 51, was arrested and charged with littering and disorderly conduct after allegedly throwing the chicken feces outside the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, WSET reported.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

The chicken poop incident happened during a protest outside the restaurant, where many supporters of President Trump gathered and held signs in protest of Sarah Sanders’ treatment over the weekend.

This is a look at what the man threw: pic.twitter.com/nEMXUPyNjV — ABC 13 News - WSET (@ABC13News) June 26, 2018

Sanders tweeted over the weekend that she was asked to leave the restaurant by its owner Friday evening because she worked for Trump's Republican administration. Sanders said that she "politely left" and that the owner's "actions say far more about her than about me."