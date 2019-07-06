Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Southern California on Friday

RIDGECREST (KRON) — Another earthquake hit near Ridgecrest in Southern California Friday night, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

The earthquake initially measured at 7.1., according to the USGS, but was downgraded to 6.9.

Friday’s quake follows a massive earthquake Thursday morning in the same area.

That earthquake clocked in at magnitude 6.4.

According to the California Institute of Technology, there have been roughly 1,700 aftershocks in the area since Thursday’s earthquake.

Thursday’s quake was the largest in 20 years in the area.

This is developing, check back for updates