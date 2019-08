Livestream: Dorian forecast to become a major hurricane

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 14:20 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, moving over open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian was expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia. (NOAA via AP)

MIAMI (AP) – The Latest on Hurricane Dorian (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

As Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida, Carnival Cruise Line says most of its ships are sticking to their itineraries, at least for now.

The company said Thursday that the Carnival Sunshine would visit Key West instead of Princess Cays on Saturday. It leaves Charleston on Thursday.

Carnival says no changes have been made yet in itineraries for several ships leaving Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Port Canaveral and Tampa over the next two days, although it is still evaluating the situation. The Liberty’s visit Saturday to Nassau, Bahamas, will be shortened.

Some sailings planned for early next week could be affected if the storm prevents ships from returning to their original port.

Carnival promises another update Thursday night.

3:40 p.m.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it’s fully prepared to handle the response to Hurricane Dorian.

Associate Administrator Jeff Byard said Thursday that the hurricane is forecast to be a major storm that’s expected to move inland and “create a lot of havoc with infrastructure, power and roads.”

Byard says Florida residents need to be prepared for the storm and create emergency kits, if they don’t have them already. He says the federal agency will have disaster assistance teams in place.

Byard said emergency management officials are already starting to mobilize and will move into areas hit by the storm.

The hurricane threatens to hit Florida’s coast over Labor Day weekend. The National Hurricane Center says the Category 1 storm is expected to strengthen into a potentially catastrophic Cat 4 with winds of 130 mph (209 kph).

1:30 p.m.

The Rolling Stones are again rescheduling a concert; this time because Hurricane Dorian is approaching the Florida coast.

Publicist Amal Mokhtar says that due to the weather forecast, a concert scheduled for Saturday in Miami Gardens will instead happen Friday night. All tickets will be honored for the new concert date but there will be no opening act.

The concert was originally scheduled for April but had to be rescheduled because of lead singer Mick Jagger’s health issues.

It’s also the second time this year that tropical weather has prompted the Rolling Stones to reschedule a concert in the Southeast. Last month, the band pushed a New Orleans concert back by a day as Tropical Storm Barry approached the area.

1 p.m.

As Hurricane Dorian threatened Puerto Rico this week, Jose Santiago reached out to his adult daughters on the island, worried about how they’d weather the storm. But now they’ve dodged a direct hit, and his daughters are more worried about him.

Santiago joined moved to Orlando after Hurricane Maria ravaged the U.S. territory in 2017, part of an exodus of Puerto Ricans to the U.S. mainland. Florida now has more than 1.1 million Puerto Ricans, more than New York.

Living through Maria taught Santiago the importance of preparedness. He’s bought a generator, canned food and water. And he’s telling his daughters he’ll be just fine.

Forecasts so far suggest Hurricane Dorian will be less powerful than Maria was. It’s expected to make landfall on Monday anywhere from Key West to Georgia.

12:45 p.m.

The threat Hurricane Dorian is posing for Florida’s Space Coast has persuaded NASA to move its mobile launcher indoors.

Officials at the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral decided to move the mobile launch platform for a new mega rocket under development into the Vehicle Assembly Building on Friday. They’re also closing the visitor center on Sunday and Monday.

Forecasters said Dorian is expected to bulk up into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane and perhaps even reach a Category 4, with top sustained winds of 130 mph (209 kph) or more as it approaches the Florida coast.

Landfall is expected sometime Monday, but it’s still highly uncertain just where the eye of the hurricane will strike. Models point to anywhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia, a 500-mile stretch reflecting a high degree of uncertainty.

12 p.m.

Publix is Florida’s largest grocery store chain and says it’s gearing up for a rush of customers hoping to stock up on food, water and other supplies as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

Publix spokeswoman Nicole Krauss says preparations were well under way before Dorian. She says distribution centers are currently well stocked with bottled water and other necessities.

Krauss said many of the chain’s stores have been equipped with emergency generators and a fleet of generators remains on standby for stores that could lose power during the storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian could hit the Florida coast over the weekend as a major hurricane.

Florida Gov. DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for counties that could be in the storm’s path and urged people to have a week’s worth of supplies on hand.

11:25 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Dorian could potentially hit the U.S. coast as a powerful Category 4 storm.

Forecast models show Dorian could have maximum sustained winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph) as it approaches the Florida coast over the Labor Day weekend, putting it right at the threshold of Category 4 strength.

Florida Gov. DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for counties that could be in the storm’s path and urged people to have a week’s worth of supplies on hand.

10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Florida is “going to be totally ready” for Hurricane Dorian as it barrels toward the U.S. Southeast coast.

Trump says in an appearance on Brian Kilmeade’s Fox News radio show that he spoke with Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday night and that, “He’s all set.”

He says: “We were ready in Puerto Rico and we’re ready also in Florida.”

Dorian is expected to grow into a potentially major Category 3 hurricane before it hits the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia.

Gov. DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for counties that could be in the storm’s path and urged people to have a week’s worth of supplies on hand.

9:40 a.m.

Across much of Florida’s east coast, residents are flocking to the grocery stores and gas stations, stocking up in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, which threatens to hit over the Labor Day weekend.

There were lines at many gas stations in South Florida as people began filling gas cans and topping off their gas tanks.

Some residents using community Facebook groups provided updates on new shipments of water to restock the nearly empty shelves at local grocery stores.

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the state and advised residents along the entire East Coast to monitor Dorian closely. He said every Floridian should have “seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine” on hand.

9:40 a.m.

Hurricane Dorian is posing an increasing menace to Florida as it pushes over open waters after doing limited damage in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian is expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia.

President Donald Trump tweeted a warning about the storm, adding that “it will be a very big Hurricane, perhaps one of the biggest!”

The Hurricane Center projects the storm could have winds of 125 mph (200 kph) by the time it reaches the mainland. Also imperiled are the Bahamas, with Dorian’s forecast track running just to the north of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama islands.

12 a.m.

Hurricane Dorian is moving over open waters after doing limited damage in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, though forecasters warn it is gaining strength and probably will grow into a dangerous storm while heading toward Florida’s east coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Wednesday Dorian is expected to strengthen into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it stays well to the east of the southeastern and central Bahamas over the next two days. The forecast calls for the storm to pass near or over the northern Bahamas on Saturday and close in on Florida by Sunday afternoon.

The storm was a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday when it swirled through the islands of the northeastern Caribbean, causing power outages and flooding in places no major damage.