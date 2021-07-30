Rep. Cuellar, Sen. Graham hold press conference on COVID-19 amongst immigrants and border agents

From left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speak to reporters ahead of a test vote scheduled by Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York on the bipartisan infrastructure deal senators brokered with President Joe Biden, in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Republicans are prepared to block the vote over what they see as a rushed and misguided process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will be having a press conference Friday to discuss the ‘humanitarian crisis’ at Texas southern border and the rise of COVID-19 cases amongst migrants and border agents.

A release states Cuellar and Graham are prioritizing the health and safety of the community and border agents as the region experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Recently, 80 border agents tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley sector, with another 17 border agents testing positive for COVID-19 in the Laredo sector. Additionally, more than 100 border agents are in isolation for COVID-19 exposure,” said the release.

The Latest

On Monday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem visited the 48 National Guard troops deployed in the Rio Grande Valley from her state.

In late June, Noem joined a list of Republican state governors who committed to sending their National Guards to the Southern border, including governors from Arkansas, Florida, Nebraska, and Iowa.

The press conference from Cullar and Graham also comes after the La Joya Police Department expressed concerns following the encounter of COVID-19 positive migrants at a local fast-food restaurant.

The Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley Executive Director Sister Norma Pimentel has since released a statement saying it was an “isolated case.”

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Wednesday restricting the ground transportation of migrants and only allowing local, state and federal law enforcement officials to do so. The executive order allows the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to stop any vehicle they believe is carrying migrants and ask them to return to their point of origin. If the driver refuses, DPS can also impound the vehicle.

Sister Norma responded by stating that such action could lead to ‘catastrophic outcomes’, explaining that COVID-19 positive migrants that arrived at the center were transported to hotels in order to isolate them from the rest of the individuals in the building that test negative. The executive order removes that ability from the center.

Thursday, The Texas Tribune reported U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland told Abbott in a letter that the governor’s executive order “violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the Executive Order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States.”

The press conference is set to begin at 10 a.m.