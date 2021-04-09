Medical, National security specialists led by Ohio Congressman host press conference on Southern Border

A stage is being set along the border wall ahead of President Trump visit to the Rio Grand Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Hidalgo County. (KVEO)

Watch the press conference live here:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Ohio Congressman Brad Wenstrup led a delegation of members of Congress, who specialize in health care and national security on Friday.

The group toured the overflow migrant facilities in the city of Brownsville, Donna, and McAllen, Texas for processing procedures implemented, as well a COVID-19 protocols.

After touring the facilities the delegation hosted a press conference.

The group, including the co-chairs of the Problem Solvers Caucus, toured the border, ports of entry, and processing centers.

“I do encourage the President and the Vice President to come here and see what their policies have created,” said Wenstrup during the press conference. 1:57

Wenstrup said the delegation saw everyone being treated well in the facilities.

“They have masks, they have clean clothes and they have the food that they need,” said Wenstrup. “In many ways, these policies were put in not realizing the responsibilities that HHS is going to have to undergo.” 3:04

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise also led a Congressional delegation on the border on Friday.

Republicans continue to pressure the Biden administration for what they say is a crisis fueled by the administration’s own immigration policies.

Last week, several Texas House members also took a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Congressman Jodey Arrington and Rep. Brian Babi lead a Texas Congressional Delegation trip to assess the partisan divide in how the Biden administration is responding to the migrant situation from McAllen, Laredo, and Carrizo Springs.