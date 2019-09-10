Limited Edition “Dia De Los Muertos” Barbie to be released Thursday

(CNN) — Barbie-lovers, there’s a new collectible doll coming to store shelves this week, and she’s stunning!

The Dia De Los Muertos Barbie represents the Mexican ‘Day of the Dead’ festival, which honors departed loved ones.

Mattel, the toy company that owns the Barbie brand, says the doll “honors the traditions, symbols, and rituals often seen throughout this time.”

The special-edition “Day of the Dead Barbie” will cost you $75. You’ll be able to find it Thursday at Target, Walmart or Amazon.com.