Lawyer: Man thought he was following orders in anthem attack

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Montana Department of Corrections shows Curt James Brockway. Montana authorities have charged Brockway with assault on a minor after a witness said he threw a 13-year-old boy to the ground because the boy didn’t remove his hat during the national anthem at a rodeo. Brockway’s attorney says his client believes he was acting on an order from President Donald Trump. (Montana Department of Corrections via AP, File)

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — An attorney says a Montana man charged with assaulting a 13-year-old boy who refused to remove his hat during the national anthem believed he was doing what President Donald Trump wanted him to do.

Attorney Lance Jasper tells the Missoulian he will seek a mental health evaluation for Curt Brockway, a U.S. Army veteran who suffered a traumatic brain injury and was convinced he was following his commander in chief’s orders.

Jasper’s comments Wednesday came as prosecutors formally charged Brockway with assault on a minor.

Prosecutors say Brockway asked the boy to remove his hat during the anthem ahead of a rodeo.

They say the boy cursed at Brockway, and the man grabbed him by the throat, “lifted him into the air and slammed the boy into the ground.”

