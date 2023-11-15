AUSTIN (KXAN) — The largest-ever Texas Lottery prize has been paid out to a lucky person in South Dakota.

The Mega Millions ticket, worth $360 million, was claimed by the Blue Yucca Trust of Rapid City, South Dakota. A lottery trust helps keep the winner of lottery prizes worth $1 million or more anonymous.

The winner chose the cash value option, meaning they took home $157,367,045, before taxes.

The ticket had been purchased at a Stripes convenience store in San Angelo for the Oct. 6 drawing. The retailer also received a $1 million bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The winnings are the largest-ever Lottery prize in Texas, surpassing a $157 million prize claimed by an anonymous Leander resident in October 2019.

Three other players have won more than $100 million since the Texas Lottery was introduced in 1992, according to the Texas Lottery Commission. People from 45 states and six other countries have won at least $10,000 in the Texas Lottery, including more than 54,000 people from Texas itself.