Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, among 5 dead in helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES (KTSM) — Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday morning. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore was also on board, according to TMZ.

TMZ Sports were the first outlet to report Bryant’s death. Multiple outlets including Variety Magazine and ESPN have since independently verified the information.

According to TMZ’s reporting, Kobe was traveling in a private helicopter when it crashed into a mountain in Calabasas in foggy conditions. Five people were confirmed dead in the crash.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

The LA County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash but did not identify those on board. They are expected to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. MST.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.



Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, was not on board at the time of the crash TMZ reports.

Basketball star, Family man

Kobe Bryant, widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all-time spent 20 years playing with the Los Angeles Lakers where he was a 5-time NBA Champion, 2-time Finals MVP, and starred in 18 All-Star games.

He was the NBA’s all-time leading scorer until the day before his death when LeBron James surpassed him. As a tribute to Kobe’s record, LeBron wrote “Mamba 4 Life” before playing in the game Saturday night.

Kobe was perhaps best known in recent years as a devoted family man. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7-months.

This is a developing story.