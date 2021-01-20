Joe Biden to be sworn as 46th President of the United States

Amid a global pandemic and the fear of another attack on the US Capitol, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will respect tradition as they'll lead the country in a new direction.

WASHINGTON (KTSM) — Amid a global pandemic and the fear of another attack on the US Capitol, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will respect tradition as they’ll lead the country in a new direction.

The inaugural events will kick off on Wednesday will heightened security.

Both Biden and Harris will be sworn in on the West Front of the US Capitol building.

After they take their oaths of office, the new president will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision for his presidency.

Biden Day 1 planned actions:



• Rejoin Paris Agreement

• Repeal Trump travel ban

• Halt border wall construction

• Mask mandate

• Extend eviction freeze

• Unveil immigration plan

• Extend student loan pause

• Revoke permit for Keystone XL pipelinehttps://t.co/qBPWklkEos — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021

President-elect Biden and vice-president-elect harris will also visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

They will be joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.