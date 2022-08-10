(KTLA) – Still images of a dermatologist allegedly poisoning her husband of 10 years were released to Nexstar’s KTLA on Tuesday, and the woman now faces a restraining order from her spouse and charges for poisoning.

A 53-year-old man from Irvine, California, began suspecting that his wife, Yue “Emily” Yu, had been secretly poisoning him for an undetermined amount of time. He set up a security camera in the family’s home that pointed in the direction of the kitchen in hopes of catching his wife in the act.

Yue “Emily” Yu, 45, was arrested late Thursday. (Irvine Police Department via AP)

On July 11, video from the security camera appeared to show Yu pouring a drain cleaner into her husband’s drink. He then appears to take a sip from the cup before leaving the kitchen.

After reviewing the video, the man turned over the evidence to the police, and Yu was arrested. Her husband had suffered serious internal injuries but was expected to be OK, according to a news release from the Irvine Police Department.

The attorney representing the victim released still images from the video footage to KTLA on Tuesday, as well as a copy of a domestic violence restraining order request filed against Yu.

The order requests that Yu stay away from the man and their two children with no visitation until at least her court hearing. The order alleges that the couple’s children had suffered physical, verbal and emotional abuse by Yu, as well as by their maternal grandmother.

Yu was arrested last week and booked into the Women’s Intake Release Center, arrest records show. She was released on Friday and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, according to the restraining order document.

Yu, a dermatologist, had been seeing patients at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, the Associated Press reported. The hospital released a statement Friday, confirming its cooperation with the police, according to the outlet.