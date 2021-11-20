IG declines to investigate horse mounted Border Patrol agents clash with Haitian migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has declined to investigate the incident in Del Rio that involved Border Patrol agents on horse back, this according to an announcement made by DHS.

The incident happened back in September when more than 16,000 Haitians gathered underneath the Del Rio International Bridge.

The video, that went viral showed agents on horseback stopping migrants from crossing into the United States.

The images sparked swift backlash from the White House and across the nation with many calling the images horrifying.

However, KTSM spoke with an expert in Del Rio who explained that the agents were using split-reins to control the horse, after a migrant grabbed the bit in the horses mouth which could have been very dangerous for the agent.

The IG’s office has referred the case back to CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility to investigate.

