How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets in September

Chick-fil-A is giving away free chicken nuggets in September for those who create or sign in to their Chick-fil-A One account with the restaurant chain’s mobile app.

The free eight-count nugget giveaway is available through Sept. 29 at all locations.

Customers can choose between pressure-cooked or grilled chicken nuggets.

The Chick-fil-A app gives customers awards in tiers. Customers earn points for every purchase that can be redeemed for free food rewards and a birthday reward.