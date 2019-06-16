Funeral held for West Point cadet who died in training

Christopher C. Morgan touches the casket of his son, West Point Cadet Christopher J. Morgan, during the interment ceremony at West Point, N.Y., Saturday, June 15, 2019. Over 1500 family, friends and military personnel attended, as well as former President Bill Clinton who delivered remarks at the memorial service. (Mark Vergari/The Journal News via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A West Point cadet killed during a training exercise has been laid to rest at the academy’s cemetery.

The funeral for Christopher J. Morgan was held Saturday at the United States Military Academy.

WABC-TV reports speakers included former president Bill Clinton. Morgan’s father had been part of the president’s security detail.

West Point’s Commandant of Cadets, Maj. Gen. Steve Gilland, called the 22-year-old “an exemplary classmate and teammate” and said the young man from West Orange, New Jersey, was “tremendously proud to be a cadet.”

Morgan was killed last week when a tactical truck overturned on the way to a military training camp. Nineteen cadets and two soldiers operating the vehicle were injured in the accident.

At West Point, Morgan studied law and was on the Army’s wrestling team.