Full-bodied feline: 26-pound cat up for adoption at Philadelphia shelter

Large cat up for adoption at Philadelphia shelter. (Photo: WCMH)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WCMH) — Here’s something you don’t see every day. A cat weighing approximately 26 pounds is looking for a home — preferably one with enough room to house the hunk of love.

“BeeJay” or “Mister B” is a domestic short-hair tabby cat. The cat’s unusual size makes him roughly three times as big as a “normal-sized” house cat.

The Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia posted a photo on Thursday announcing he’s looking for a home.

Want to see adoptable big boy Mr. B on the tv this morning? He’ll be on @FOX29philly #GoodDayPhiladelphia at 8:15am. Don’t miss it! https://t.co/4qznMwTgrX pic.twitter.com/rMzxurXOvE — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 23, 2019

So, for anyone in need of a new companion, here’s one that will surely be more than enough!