Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich? This is how you can get one

(NEXSTAR) — Popeyes is offering its popular chicken sandwich for free.
Now through Sunday, you can get the sandwich — original or spicy — at no cost if you spend $10 or more at participating U.S. Popeyes restaurants. Only one sandwich is allowed per order per day.
The promotion is running in honor of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (Nov. 9.), according to Brand Eating.
The deal, posted on Popeyes website, isn’t valid for third-party delivery orders.
You’ll need to order from the Popeyes website or app.
The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, which features all-white meat chicken breast fillet marinated in a blend of Louisiana seasonings, has been in high demand since its introduction in August 2019.
The sandwich normally costs $3.99.
